‘Smishing’—new text message phishing scam

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are warning the public about a recent text message phishing scam. (SMISHING).

With recent changes in technology and transportation systems, it is easy to become confused about what is legitimate and what is a scam. The warning aims to provide consumers with the tools they need to be preventative.

'Smishing' Nationwide Scam Alert The Central Florida Expressway Authority and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are aware of a recent text message phishing scam. 'SMISHING' (OCSO/OCSO)

These toll programs do not require customers to pay or act on their accounts through text messaging.

Please avoid clicking on any links in messages that say you have an outstanding toll payment.

Continuously monitor your toll activity directly on the E-Pass website or the Sunpass website.

Additionally, please submit all fraudulent toll complaints here.

For more information about this nationwide scam and how to safeguard your personal information, please visit here.

