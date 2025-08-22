SunRail upgrades close West Amelia Street over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced a railroad crossing closure on West Amelia Street in downtown Orlando from August 22 to August 24 to facilitate SunRail upgrades.

The closure affects West Amelia Street between North Garland Avenue and North Orange Avenue from 10 p.m. on August 22 to 11 p.m. on August 24. Detours will reroute eastbound and westbound traffic, with local access allowed except at the railroad crossing.

Eastbound drivers on Amelia Street will turn left onto North Garland Avenue, go north to West Colonial Drive/State Road 50, turn right onto eastbound West Colonial Drive, then right onto southbound North Orange Avenue back to Amelia Street.

Westbound drivers are directed to turn left onto southbound North Orange Avenue, then right onto westbound West Livingston Street, and subsequently right onto northbound North Garland Avenue to reach West Amelia Street. Motorists should stay alert for detours, observe signage, and anticipate delays. Pedestrians should follow sidewalk detour signs guiding foot traffic around the closure.

FDOT works with LYNX to keep transit running during the closure. The schedule may change due to weather or other unforeseen issues. Motorists and pedestrians in downtown Orlando should expect detours and potential delays because the railroad crossing on West Amelia Street will be closed while FDOT performs improvements to SunRail infrastructure.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group