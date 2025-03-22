A tale of two malls Oviedo, Millenia malls’ diverging paths to survive, thrive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Nearly 20 malls across America closed per year in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that pace has slowed.

That’s according to retail real estate analytics firm Green Street, which in its January mall outlook report estimates “10 mall closures annually until most struggling centers shut their doors for good.” According to the report, surviving malls will benefit from the loss of the gross leasable area in their districts.

One of those that will appear as a tick on the company’s 2025 graph is Seminole Towne Center, which shuttered in January even as its anchor properties still are making improvements.

