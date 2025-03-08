Tina Allgeo has been released after being charged with murder for deadly road-rage shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was released today on bond after being charged with second-degree murder for a deadly road rage shooting.

An Orlando woman accused of a deadly road-rage shooting is now out of jail on bond. Tina Allgeo was released from the Orange County Jail on Saturday.

On Friday, a judge allowed and set her bond Friday at $100,000 for second-degree murder after shooting and killing Mahail Tsvetkov from her car back in December.

Court documents state Tsvetkov was driving too close to Allgeo and hit her car. Allgeo then confronted the man about his driving and attempted to call the police.

Investigators said the victim drove away and she followed, trying to get his license plate number, until she then ran into him.

From the surveillance video, you can see the victim get out of the car, approach Allgeo, open the car door, and hit her before she pulled out a gun and shot and killed him.

She claimed to police she fired the weapon in self-defense.

Allgeo is scheduled to have a pre-trial conference in May.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group