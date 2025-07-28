Trial for man accused of killing former Magic player begins

ORLANDO, Fla. — The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a former Orlando Magic player is underway. Lawrence Dority is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Adreian Payne.

Jury selection started Monday.

Lawrence Dority The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a former Orlando Magic player is underway. (Loren Bray/Loren Bray)

Dority tried to conceal his face as our camera was present in the Orange County courtroom. He’s claiming self-defense in the case. He’s on trial for second-degree murder with a firearm, which increases the potential punishment.

“It’s punishable by life imprisonment, life probation and a $10,000 fine,” Judge Tynan said in court. If a jury finds him guilty, that’s what he faces.

The shooting occurred outside Dority’s townhome on Egret Shores Drive in East Orlando. Dority told investigators that he was threatened by Payne and believed he had a gun. He went inside to retrieve his. He said he shot once at Payne.

A witness told deputies Payne was not threatening at all.

The trial is expected to last four days.

The defense said it has two witnesses it’s calling to the stand, while the state will call up to eight.

