Orange County

Two injured in overnight shooting on Edgemoor Street in Orlando

Gunfire in Orlando Injures Two on Edgemoor St.

By WFTV.com News Staff
Edgemoor Street and Silverton Street Intersection in Orlando The Orlando Police Department reports that two people were injured by gunfire in a shooting that took place overnight around 10:30 p.m. on Edgemoor Street.
By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department reports that two people were injured by gunfire in a shooting that took place overnight around 10:30 p.m. on Edgemoor Street.

Officers report that, upon arrival, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. They also confirm that a second victim arrived later at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Stay with Channel 9 as we continue to provide updates on this developing story. Our team is working to confirm the identities of those injured and to gather information on the suspects.

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