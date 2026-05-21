Two injured in overnight shooting on Edgemoor Street in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department reports that two people were injured by gunfire in a shooting that took place overnight around 10:30 p.m. on Edgemoor Street.

Officers report that, upon arrival, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. They also confirm that a second victim arrived later at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Stay with Channel 9 as we continue to provide updates on this developing story. Our team is working to confirm the identities of those injured and to gather information on the suspects.

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