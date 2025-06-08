UFC gym’s youth boxing camp -Screens down, gloves up

WINTER PARK, Fla. — This summer, local youth have a fantastic opportunity to trade their screens for boxing gloves and jump into three exciting weeks of fitness fun at UFC GYM®’s Winter Springs facility in Winter Park.

The week-long camps will be held the first week of June, July, and August at 1425 Tuskawilla Road. You can also check the map below for reference.

The Winter Springs camps are open to children ages 5 to 17.

Enrollment is just $249 for each child per session! This includes a stylish pair of boxing gloves and a fun camp T-shirt, creating a great experience for everyone involved.

The program offers a fun introduction to boxing fundamentals through age-appropriate drills. Kids will train with passionate coaches and athletes who foster discipline and fitness in a supportive environment.

Young participants will leave the ring stronger, more focused and confident, whether they are novices or building skills.

These classes, geared toward young people, counterbalance the negative effects of screen time with the benefits of physical activity, while also providing a platform for kids to build social skills.

UFC GYM offers family memberships to support fitness for the whole family, with details varying by club.

For more information and to register for the youth summer camps, please visit the website or call the club at 407-696-6969.

