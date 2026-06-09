Vigil planned for toddler girls fatally shot by father in domestic tragedy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of two young girls shot and killed last week by their father, Bryant Watts, is speaking out for the first time. Two-year-old Tiana Watts and 11-month-old Jaliyah Watts died Friday at an apartment complex on South Rio Grande Avenue in Orange County, Florida.

Watts killed his daughters before killing himself.

Deputies identified Tiana and Jaliyah as their mother’s only children. Shortly before the shooting, law enforcement received a call from the girls’ mother expressing concern for their safety.

Orange County Deputies have not yet released a motive for why Watts shot his daughters.

Leroy Jackson, the girls’ great uncle, shared memories of the toddlers. He said 2-year-old Watts had a loving and bubbly personality. Eleven-month-old Watts was opinionated.

Jackson said the family is grappling with the tragedy. “When you saw them together and things like that, you’d have never thought, even imagined, you know, that he would do anything like this,” Jackson said.

He described the family’s current state. “They’re coping one day at a time,” Jackson said. “I mean, it’s been very, very difficult, you know, staying up, you know, night after night, and really just trying to support my niece.”

A vigil for Tiana and Watts is planned for Thursday night at the apartment complex on South Rio Grande Avenue. Attendees are asked to wear pink and purple.

Jackson emphasized the importance of connection. “I think people should take away from it that, you know, love your loved ones, make sure that they make sure that they’re doing okay and that, you know, try to do the best you can to support people,” Jackson said

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