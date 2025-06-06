Walmart introduces drone delivery to Orlando shoppers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walmart shared some exciting news by announcing that its drone delivery service is expanding to five southern cities and will soon be available to millions more customers.

Following its initial launch in 2021, the drone delivery service was introduced in Bentonville and Dallas. It is now expanding even further to southern states such as Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, Houston, and Orlando.

Orange County Walmart Kidnapping

On June 5, the company announced that the service will continue to be a core part of its push to “redefine” retail. The service is set to launch at 100 locations, with a promise to deliver within a six-mile radius of a Walmart store.

Walmart announced that the service is conducted through an agreement with Wing, a provider of drone technology.

Wing CEO Adam Woodworth expressed how thrilled the company is to enhance its delivery experience for millions of people all around the country.

Walmart reported that over 150,000 deliveries have been completed within minutes since the service launched, showcasing the company’s commitment to technology.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group