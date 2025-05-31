ORLANDO, Fla. — Mayor Demings and Commissioner Moore welcomed the community to the re-opening ceremony for the newly renovated West Orange Trail Bridge over the weekend.

Many gathered to celebrate the almost 20-year-old bridge that’s a part of the 30-year-old West Orange Trail.

Today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off at 9:30 am, and it was all about free fun for the community. Everyone who stopped by to see the new bridge open was welcome to join in.

Participants enjoyed a fun run, walk and bike ride, led by the Apopka Run Club. The route will take them south for one mile from the bridge’s southern entrance, then back to the bridge to receive a medal for taking part.

West Orange Trail Bridge Grand Re-opening Mayor Demings and Commissioner Moore will host the re-opening ceremony for the grand opening of the West Orange Trail Bridge.

Additional activities that were free to guests included a workout session with Core Body FX trainer Frankie Long, student artwork showcasing the bridge created by local kids in partnership with Creative Hub owner Melanie Jankun and networking opportunities with Main Street Apopka.

Sprouts Farmers Market provided snacks.

