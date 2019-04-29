0 Widow of Turkish tourist killed on honeymoon in Orlando sues hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. - Turkish professor Osman Darcan was in Orlando for his honeymoon Sept. 8 when he was killed in armed robbery.

Darcan, 52, was shot when he tried to stop a man who tried to snatch his wife’s purse in the parking lot of Wyndham Orlando Resort on International Drive, deputies said.

The shooter remains at large.

Now his widow has sued the hotel, saying the lack of cameras or guards contributed to her husband’s death.

“The history of this crime made it reasonable and foreseeable that this crime would occur,” the lawsuit said.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said it is difficult to win a suit like this against a large company.

“It becomes more difficult when you’re litigating against a giant corporation like Wyndham hotels, but it’s not impossible,” he said. “The facts in this case look pretty good for the plaintiff.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has upped the number of deputies in the International Drive area.

“We continue to provide that community, and that area, high visibility and extra patrols, as is deemed appropriate because of the fact that we have a large number of individuals that come from all over the world,” Capt. Angelo Nieves said.

Uniformed security guards were seen patrolling the hotel, but corporate representatives said they could not comment on any changes that may have been made since Darcan’s death, citing pending litigation.

