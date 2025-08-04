Woman dies following weekend mobile home fire in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sheriffs report that a woman died after being discovered inside a burning house on Jean Drive in Orange County on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived around 2 p.m. on Jean Road to find a fire in a mobile home’s bedroom. The woman, later identified as Alice, was taken to a medical facility and later succumbed to her injuries.

The Orange County Fire Rescue was the first to arrive at the scene and found Latorre inside the home while putting out the fire. The State Fire Marshal is now investigating what caused the fire, while the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the death investigation.

Authorities have not provided additional information about the fire’s cause or the details of the incident as investigations proceed.

