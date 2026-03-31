Woman dies from injuries after Orange County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A hit-and-run crash in Orange County has killed two pedestrians and a dog. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a 59-year-old female from Schenectady, NY, involved in the Thursday night collision died from her injuries.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Lee Road and Adanson Street. State troopers reported that a man in a wheelchair and a dog were killed when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

A man in a wheelchair and a dog were killed at the scene on Thursday night. The female pedestrian was initially transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Florida Highway Patrol troopers provided an update on her status several days later.

Troopers reported that the driver of the Lexus fled the scene immediately after striking the two pedestrians and the animal on a raised median.

It remains unclear if the man in a wheelchair, the female pedestrian and the dog were part of the same group or were involved in separate incidents at the same location.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the hit-and-run.

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