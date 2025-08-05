ORLANDO, Fla. — WWE SmackDown will energize Orlando’s Kia Center on September 26, showcasing leading WWE Superstars such as undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Tickets for the event will be available to the general public starting August 8 at 10 a.m. ET, with a pre-sale running from August 6 to August 7. The event features an exciting lineup, including WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, United States Champion Solo Sikoa, and Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Tickets for WWE SmackDown start at $40, though prices are subject to change based on market demand. All tickets are reserved and can be purchased at the Kia Center box office or through Ticketmaster.com.

The Kia Center, located at 400 West Church Street, will host the event. On the map below, you can see the intersection of Church Street and Hughey Avenue, where the box office is located.

The lineup features well-loved WWE stars like Randy Orton and LA Knight, making it an exciting night for wrestling fans. With such a star-studded roster and the exciting return of Cody Rhodes, WWE SmackDown at the Kia Center is expected to be a memorable event for wrestling lovers in Orlando.

