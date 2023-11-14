Orange, Osceola Judicial Circuit still short on judges after Governor appoints 4 judges

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed four new judges in the Orange and Osceola counties circuit, but the Chief Judge says the circuit needs more judges.

In August, Channel 9 reported the circuit was down five judges, including State Attorney Andrew Bain’s former seat.

Three of the four new judges appointed were essentially “reassigned” by the Governor.

Judges Hal Epperson, Brian Sandor and Christine Arendas were all county judges appointed to serve as circuit judges last month. Cherish Adams, a former assistant state attorney, was appointed to be a county judge.

The appointments shifted the shortage from circuit judges to county.

So now, the circuit is three more county judges short in addition to the already vacant seat Andrew Bain once held. Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Bain to be State Attorney and suspended former State Attorney Monique Worrell in August.

“So now the Governor has more holes to fill. And until he fills those holes, you know, we are we’re going to be putting, you know, thumbs in the dike as best we can,” said Chief Judge Lisa Munyon.

Munyon said the shortage mainly affects Osceola County, which is now down half of its county judges.

“We only have four county judges in Osceola. Now, two are going to have to do the work of all four,” Munyon said.

Munyon said people can expect a delay in civil trials.

“You need judges to be able to preside over cases. And if we don’t have it, if we have an empty seat, I don’t have anybody to cover their case,” Munyon said.

Attorney Melvin Wright says they’re already seeing a delay. Ideally, he says civil cases should go to trial in six to 12 months. But he says, in Orange and Osceola Counties, it takes closer to two years because of the backlog of cases from the pandemic and now the shortage of judges.

“We got a saying, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied.’ And that’s what happens when people are in their most vulnerable position, injured, in litigation business going out of business,” said Melvin Wright, civil attorney in Orlando. “People are litigating over money that they survive on.”

While the circuit waits on more judges to be appointed, Munyon said she’s closed two civil divisions in Orange County. Judges are also being asked to take on more cases. Among county cases, they’re prioritizing criminal misdemeanor cases, so Munyon said civil cases will likely see the longer delay.

DeSantis has activated the Judicial Nominating Commission to find more judges for this circuit. The deadline for the commission to hand over a full list of names to the Governor is the end of the year. With that, the Chief Judge says she hopes to be somewhat fully staffed by the spring.

In addition to filling the vacant positions, Munyon is asking the Florida Supreme Court for seven additional judges. Her office expects to hear back from the Florida Supreme Court by the end of November or the beginning of December. If approved, 9th Circuit representatives can begin lobbying for more judges at the state Capitol during the legislative session.

