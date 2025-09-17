Organizers announce the theme for next year’s Florida Puerto Rican Parade’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Organizers for the 10th annual “Florida Puerto Rican Parade” in Orlando announce next year’s theme for the “Florida Puerto Rican Parade”.

The 2026 parade, scheduled to be held in April, will honor the city of Yabucoa and have the theme “Build the future in Puerto Rico.”

The events will highlight economic opportunities, from renewable energy to tourism.

Organizers and leaders say the goal is to celebrate culture while inspiring investment in the island.

