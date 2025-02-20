Local

Orlando airport authority has target to name new CEO

By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff
Orlando International Airport will debut several new destinations in 2025. (Jerry Driendl)
By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is closer to naming its new CEO.

Tim Weisheyer, chair of the GOAA board, said during a Feb. 19 board meeting Los Angeles-based search firm Korn Ferry — which handled GOAA’s prior CEO search — initially identified 45 candidates and has slimmed those down to 13. Remaining candidates will be further whittled down through discussions with board members to identify who to interview.

The authority oversees both Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport — the former of which is the busiest airport in Florida, with 57.21 million flyers during 2024.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read