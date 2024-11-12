Orlando among most debt-ridden major metros in US

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando, Miami and Tampa are among the top 10 large metros with the most non-mortgage debt in the country, according to a study by LendingTree.

The research examines non-mortgage debt of the 50 largest metros in the U.S. Non-mortgage debt includes auto loans, student loans, credit cards, personal loans and other types of debt excluding mortgages.

Read: Tropical system will develop this week and could move over Florida

The study found 97.7% of residents in Orlando (No. 7 most debt-ridden in the U.S.) carry non-mortgage debts and owe an average of $43,888.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group