Tropical system will develop this week and could move over Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring an area of tropical disturbance south of Florida.

The low-pressure area in the Caribbean will develop into Sara later this week or over the weekend.

The storm system will eventually drift its way into the western Caribbean as Tropical Storm Sara.

The system will most likely strengthen into Hurricane Sara in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

It’s still too early to tell where it will end up, but some models show the system moving east and into Florida.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

