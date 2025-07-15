Orlando board approves redevelopment of historic public housing site

ORLANDO, Fla. — Project plans are continuing to move forward for a historic public housing site in Orlando.

The city’s Municipal Planning Board met Tuesday morning and approved the redevelopment of Griffin Park.

Approved project plans include a four-building complex on the former Griffin Park property on the southwest corner of the I-4 and SR-408 Interchange.

The approval now must go before the city council.

The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Therefore, two buildings will be preserved while the rest of the neighborhood was torn down in 2024 after issues with the ageing buildings and changes to the interchange.

The developer’s plans include 565 units of affordable housing for families, 160 units of senior housing, and 275 units of market-rate housing.

Former resident Carmen Colon hopes the new neighborhood provides people with the chances it gave her.

“If they didn’t have Orlando Housing, I wouldn’t live here,” Colon said. “I live on a paycheck from Social Security. My income doesn’t cover an apartment.”

There will also be space for a community center and pool, something Colon hoped would be in the future plans.

“I just hope everything is just up from here,” Colon said. “Rebuild everything from scratch to a new thing.”

Approved plans are expected to go before the city council for final approval on August 11.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group