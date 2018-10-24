ORLANDO, Fla. - A Southwest Airlines flight that was heading to Orlando was struck by lightning Tuesday, an airline spokesperson said.
Flight 2515 from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to Orlando International Airport had to be diverted shortly after takeoff.
Related Headlines
-
Drunk passenger takes swing at JetBlue employee at Orlando Intl.…
-
Man accused of groping woman on flight cites president's comments to…
-
International flight from Orlando makes emergency landing after cockpit…
-
Southwest Airlines diverts flight after passenger's 'footsie' game
-
Woman removed from Frontier flight at OIA after bringing emotional…
The pilot landed the plane at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.
Officials later confirmed the plane was struck by lightning.
The 135 passengers and crew members on board are OK.
The aircraft is out of service for a maintenance review.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}