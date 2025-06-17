Orlando businesses anticipate business boost from FIFA crowds

ORLANDO, Fla. — Soccer fans from around the world will be in Orlando for the next few weeks for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. That means it’s going to be a busy couple of weeks for local businesses.

Bartenders and restaurant employees say this is a big win for the city, as businesses could take in millions of dollars.

One such employee is Adriana Pryor. The Fixtion bartender called the expected crowds “super exciting.” She and her co-workers are gearing up for some long work hours over the next few weeks.

"I love my job, so especially I love it a little more when we’re busy, but the long hours, with how fun the job is, it’s easy," she said.

For the Fixtion staff, that means extra funds at a time when they really need it.

“The service industry can always be a hit or miss. When you come in with these events, it helps pay those things, like rent and just a little fun money too. It’s a lot of young people who work here who like to feel passionate about what they do and then reap the benefits in their life and also for fun," Pryor said.

Fixtion is one of several Wall Street bars hosting watch parties for the tournaments.

General manager Tomas Signini said they started planning these parties after FIFA namwed Orlando as one of the 11 host cities.

“So for today, we have the biggest LED wall outdoors to watch one of the Club World Cup games. We’re expecting several hundred people to come out. It’s going to be the biggest watch party in downtown Orlando. So it’s going be a good time," said Signini.

FIFA is expecting 4 million soccer fans, along with a nearly $9.6 billion boost to the economy across the country.

“Definitely these events create a great economic boost for everybody. Definitely helps out from the bartenders to the partners and to myself, so definitely a better time and it helps us out in all kinds of ways,” Signini said.

The first match is Monday evening, with the last game scheduled for July 13.

