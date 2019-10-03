Orlando charter school contemplated pressing charges against 6-year-old boy, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando charter school where two children were arrested last month wanted to press charges against one of the children, according to the State Attorney's Office.
The children, a 6-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, had their wrists bound with zip ties by school resource officer Dennis Turner on Sept. 19 following an alleged temper tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy.
In the girl's arrest report, Turner said that a staff member wanted to pres charges. The school denied wanting to take action against either student. However, a spokesperson from the State Attorney's Office did confirm to Channel 9 that the school wanted to prosecute the boy.
The boy was never fully processed by officials.
The staff member involved in the incident reportedly said the girl became upset when she was told she couldn't wear sunglasses in class. She said the girl then began to kick and hit several staff members.
The document was left blank where it asks for initials if there were plans to testify in court and prosecute criminally.
The girl's attorney, Darryl Smith of Smith and Euro Law Firm, said her record has officially been expunged.
Turner has since been fired.
