Orlando charter school teacher accused of molesting student

ORLANDO, Fla. - A charter school teacher in Orlando was arrested on charges of molesting students, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Officers said Michael L. McMillian was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct, child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and offenses against students by an authority figure.
The student goes to Victory Christian Academy on Ivey Lane, police said.
Officials said McMillian was fired by Victory Christian Academy once the allegations were disclosed.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes known.
