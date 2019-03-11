  • Orlando City Council approves Pulse memorial at Greenwood cemetery

    By: Lauren Seabrook

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando City Council voted to place a memorial to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting at Greenwood Cemetery, where four victims are already buried. 

    City commissioners voted to place seven rows of seven stones In unit 6 of the cemetery to denote the names of all 49 who died in the 2016 massacre. 

    A donation from Greenspoon Marder Law will go toward the design for the area, which will include two park benches. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The city said it’s also saving 12 additional spots around the Pulse memorial at the cemetery for family of the victims. 

    A victim’s mother, father, sister or brother can buy a plot in the area for $1,500 if they are an Orlando resident. 

    If they live outside the city, the price goes up to $3,000. 

    The city plans to hold the spots until 2024. 

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories