Orlando City Council approves Pulse memorial at Greenwood cemetery

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando City Council voted to place a memorial to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting at Greenwood Cemetery, where four victims are already buried.
City commissioners voted to place seven rows of seven stones In unit 6 of the cemetery to denote the names of all 49 who died in the 2016 massacre.
A donation from Greenspoon Marder Law will go toward the design for the area, which will include two park benches.
The city said it’s also saving 12 additional spots around the Pulse memorial at the cemetery for family of the victims.
A victim’s mother, father, sister or brother can buy a plot in the area for $1,500 if they are an Orlando resident.
If they live outside the city, the price goes up to $3,000.
The city plans to hold the spots until 2024.
