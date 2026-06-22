Orlando City Council set to vote on controversial downtown development plan

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials on Monday are expected to vote on a plan they say aims to spur downtown development.

It’s a proposal that has sparked plenty of controversy in recent weeks.

The plan centers on easing current restrictions for developing historic buildings.

During the proposal’s initial reading on June 8, all but one city commissioner supported the measure, which the majority of city leaders say could help revitalize an area that has struggled for years with vacant storefronts, blight, and underused properties.

The plan would allow the city to bypass Orlando’s Historic Preservation Board for three years, making it easier to build and redevelop.

Some board members said they were blindsided by the plan and have warned that removing preservation oversight could put historic buildings at risk.

Monday’s Orlando City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Channel 9 will be there to follow all the developments. Be sure to tune into Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. for an update to this story.

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