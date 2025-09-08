Orlando City Council to vote Monday on funding for Pulse Nightclub Memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council is set to vote Monday on funding for the Pulse Nightclub Memorial, a project expected to cost $12 million.

The memorial, which aims to honor the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, will be partially funded by the county, contributing $5 million over three years.

The city will cover the remaining $7 million and any potential cost overruns.

Upon completion, the city will take responsibility for the maintenance and repair of the memorial.

This commitment ensures that the site remains a lasting tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The decision by the city council marks a significant step towards commemorating the victims and providing a place of reflection and remembrance for the community.

