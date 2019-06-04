Orlando City Stadium now has a new name

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Soccer Club announced Tuesday morning that Orlando City Stadium has been renamed to Exploria Stadium.
Exploria Resorts, which is based in Lake County's Four Corners neighborhood, bought the naming rights to the 25,500-seat soccer stadium in Parramore, which opened in March 2017.
Related Headlines
Read: WFTV's Martha Sugalski has her ‘fighting spirit back’ as she recovers from infection
"We recognize the appeal of soccer and the growth of MLS and the NWSL in both the Orlando community and on the international stage," said Thomas Morris, president and CEO of Exploria Resorts.
Exploria Resorts, which owns seven resorts and has more than 40 affiliates, was also named the official timeshare/vacation club of the Orlando City Soccer Club and the Orlando Pride.
Read: FHP: Man used remote control to cover license plate, avoid toll on SR 417
The team will host an open house June 15 to celebrate the stadium's new name.
Fans will be able to watch an Orlando City Soccer Club training session and meet players. Click here for event details.
Our home has a new name. Welcome to Exploria Stadium! @ExploriaResorts | #FaceOfCity pic.twitter.com/jlC9k5LdM9— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) June 4, 2019
Orlando City Soccer will now play at “Exploria” Stadium. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/6o8NJSW79L— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 4, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}