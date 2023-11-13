Orlando City will play the Columbus Crew in 2 Round of the MLS Cup Playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City now knows who they will face in Round 2 of the MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 25

The Columbus Crew and Atlanta United played their final game in the best-of-3 series in Round 1 of the playoffs Sunday night, with the Crew winning 4-2.

The Crew will travel to Orlando to play the Lions at Exploria Stadium.

On Tuesday, Orlando City advanced to the second round by beating Nashville SC 1-0.

The soccer world will be on an international break until Thanksgiving but will return on November 25 and 26 for conference semifinal games.

Orlando will kick off a weekend of games at 5:30 p.m. when they host the Columbus Crew.

FC Cincinnati and the Philidelphia Union will play in Cincinnati at 8:00 p.m., and by the end of the night, soccer fans will know which teams will play for the Eastern Conference final and chance to play in the MLS Cup Final on Dec. 9

FC Cincinnati sits above Orlando for home field advantage in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

If Cincinnati fails in the second round and Orlando advances, the Lions will host the Eastern Conference finals and be in a spot to host the MLS Cup Finals.

The Western Conference will play the semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The first game of the night will be Houston hosting Sporting Kansas City at 7 p.m., followed by Seattle taking on the reigning MLS Cup champs, LAFC at Lumen Field at 9:30 p.m.

