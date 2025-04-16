Orlando dominates Atlanta, advances to Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic punched their ticket to the NBA Playoffs Tuesday night after beating the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In tournament.
It was a close first half but the Magic pulled away in the 4th quarter.
Led by guards Anthony Cole and Anthony Black, they coasted to a 120-95 win over the Hawks.
The Magic are now the 7th seed in the playoffs and have a first round matchup against the defending champs, the Boston Celtics.
The NBA has released the Round 1 Playoff Schedule for the Orlando Magic.
Game 1 is set for this Sunday at 3:30 pm — and you can watch the action live on WFTV Channel 9!
