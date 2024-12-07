Orlando FIFA Club World Cup 2025 games include round of 16, quarterfinal matches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando will host six of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 games, including one of the quarterfinal matches.

FIFA has released the 63-match schedule for the 32-team club tournament that will run from June 14 to July 13 in the United States.

Inter&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium Orlando are two of the 12 venues that will host games in the competition, which features professional clubs from around the world.

Camping World Stadium

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo versus Club Leon on June 24

Manchester City versus Juventus FC on June 26

A round of 16 match on June 30

A quarterfinal match on July 4

