Orlando fire crews respond to blaze on East Michigan Street

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 arrived shortly after Orlando fire crews at East Michigan Street in Orlando, where a significant presence was observed responding to the scene just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Our crew was on the scene as the fire was extinguished and the area was cleared within an hour.

We have reached out to local fire departments for additional information and will provide updates as they come in. Currently, the cause of the fire and any injuries have not yet been established.

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