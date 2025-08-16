Orlando Fire Department mourns loss of beloved arson K9

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department has announced the passing of Nessie, a beloved arson detection K9, who died this week.

Throughout her career, Nessie was involved in solving multiple arson cases, including some linked to homicides, throughout Central Florida.

Nessie (WFTV)

Born on July 24, 2015, Nessie served the city of Orlando for most of her life after joining the Orlando Fire Department in April 2018 as the department’s third arson K9.

On February 7, 2019, Nessie was called to investigate a fire at an Orange County home where her detection skills led investigators to areas with accelerants, resulting in an arrest.

Beyond her detection work, she was an ambassador for fire prevention, often visiting schools and engaging with students.

