Orlando firefighter honored at Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony in Ocala

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando firefighter Amanda Adams was honored at the Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony on November 21 at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala.

Adams, who passed away last August after battling aggressive cancer, was recognized alongside several other fallen firefighters from across Florida for their service and sacrifice.

In addition to the memorial ceremony, a street in Orlando was recently renamed in honor of Amanda Adams, commemorating her dedication and service to the community.

