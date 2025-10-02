Orlando street renamed to honor late firefighter Amanda Adams

ORLANDO, Fla. — A street in Orlando will be renamed to honor firefighter Amanda Adams, who died last August.

Shoalcreek Drive, near the fire station where Adams was employed, will be renamed Adams Drive from Butler National Drive to Lee Vista Blvd.

Amanda Adams, an Orlando firefighter, passed away last August after fighting an aggressive cancer.

While she was ill, fellow firefighters helped her family by walking her daughter to her first day of school.

The street’s renaming honors Adams’ dedication and service to the community.

