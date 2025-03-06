Orlando firefighters are working an active brush fire near Richmond Heights

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department is working an active brush fire on President Obama Parkway and Metrowest Blvd. near the Richmond Heights neighborhood.

According to Orlando fire officials, Orange County Fire Rescue is assisting with the response.

Crews are working a brush fire at President Obama Parkway and Metro West. Orange County Fire Rescue is assisting with the response. Will provide updates as it becomes available. — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) March 6, 2025

