Orlando firefighters respond to active gas leak

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando fire crews responded to an active gas leak on Friday.

The gas leak happened at 3450 Vinland Road.

The leak has the westbound lanes of Vinland Road shut down in the area.

Orlando gas leak Firefighters respond to Vineland Road in Orlando for a gas leak Friday morning. (WFTV staff)

Officials said a gas line was ruptured by a construction crew in the area.

Orlando Fire Department and TECO are at the scene and working to stop the leak.

Officials said the incident is under control as crews work to secure the area and ensure public safety.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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