Orlando police and firefighters are responding to a report of an underground gas leak in College Park.
The affected area is near the intersection of Princeton Street and Edgewater Drive.
A construction crew working in that area accidentally ruptured a gas line Thursday morning.
Video from our crews on the ground and in Skywitness 9 show several fire trucks and least one ambulance on the scene. Crews have been doing road work in the area.
Police have not reported any injuries.
It is not clear what caused the gas leak.
