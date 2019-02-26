  • Orlando firefighters respond to reported gas leak in College Park

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    Orlando police and firefighters are responding to a report of an underground gas leak in College Park.

    The affected area is near the intersection of Princeton Street and Edgewater Drive. 

    A construction crew working in that area accidentally ruptured a gas line Thursday morning.
     

    Video from our crews on the ground and in Skywitness 9 show several fire trucks and least one ambulance on the scene. Crews have been doing road work in the area.

    ​​​​​​​Police have not reported any injuries.

