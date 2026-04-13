Orlando Fringe Theatre Festival marks 35 years of unconventional arts

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Orlando’s most distinctive annual arts traditions is returning next month, with the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival preparing for its 35th year and more than 1,000 performances spread across two weeks in Loch Haven Park.

Tickets for this year’s festival go on sale April 15, ahead of the event’s May 12 opening.

Organizers say the 14-day festival will once again fill Orlando’s arts district with theater, comedy, dance, storytelling, musicals and experimental performances from local, national and international artists.

Fringe on stage fight

What began decades ago as a smaller alternative arts event has grown into the longest-running fringe theater festival of its kind in the United States, while still keeping the same unusual structure that defines fringe festivals worldwide: performances are unjuried, uncensored and ticket revenue goes directly to artists.

This year’s theme is “35 Years Weird,” a nod to the festival’s long identity as one of Orlando’s most unconventional creative spaces.

Festival venues will once again stretch across the Loch Haven campus, including Orlando Family Stage, John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center and several independent “bring your own venue” spaces around the city, including Renaissance Theatre Company and Ten10 Brewing Company.

Fringe Theatre (GONTRAN DUROCHER)

Beyond ticketed performances, Fringe will again include its free outdoor lawn programming, which often becomes a festival destination of its own with live music, performances and late-night events.

New additions this year include an outdoor market called Fr!ngeMart and an Eco-Fringe Expo centered on sustainability.

Families will also see the return of Kids Fringe on select weekends, along with Visual Fringe installations where visitors can browse and purchase artwork displayed across festival grounds.

Organizers say part of Fringe’s appeal is that audiences often arrive without knowing exactly what they will see.

Fringe Close up (Kirk Moore)

Artistic director Tempestt Halstead encouraged visitors to take chances on unfamiliar performances, saying the unexpected often becomes the most memorable part of the experience.

Most ticketed shows cost $15, though festivalgoers also need a Fringe button to attend performances.

For Orlando, Fringe remains one of the clearest signs that the city’s arts calendar has entered its busiest stretch of the year — and one of the few events where serious theater, improvisation, absurd comedy and total unpredictability all share the same block.

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