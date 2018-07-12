Orlando had more homicides in first 6 months of 2018 than last year

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's homicide rate has risen. There were 28 homicides within the first six months of 2018, surpassing the total number of homicides in 2017, city officials said.
Orlando had 25 murders last year.
Related Headlines
Commissioner Sam Ings said while all homicides are alarming, he does not believe there is a danger to the public.
"The two homicides that we've had recently off of Walden Circle and off of Columbia and Avendale area are both isolated-type situations that occurred, so, there's no real connection there," Ings said.
Earlier this week, a man's body was found in a field near Parramore, and last week a 15-year-old boy and a man were found dead at two separate apartment complexes.
“It’s kind of alarming to say the least,” resident Dora Comfer.
Channel 9 is waiting for a response from the Orlando Police Department about the increase in homicides.
Orange County has had 23 homicides.
Other cities around the U.S. are also seeing their homicide numbers rising.
Denver is on track for a 10-year high in homicides.
Washington D.C.'s and New York City’s homicide rates have also risen.
Other stories:
Manager fired after tackling shoplifter who threatened to shoot people, police say
Florida man with no arms accused of stabbing tourist
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}