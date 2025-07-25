Universal Orlando Resort unveils passholder appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is set to celebrate its biggest fans with Passholder Appreciation Days from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30, offering exclusive benefits and events for Annual and Seasonal Passholders.

The theme park said the Passholder Appreciation Days, will feature a range of exclusive offerings for Universal Orlando Seasonal, Power, Preferred, and Premier Passholders.

The appreciation days will include special discounts, exclusive merchandise, and limited-time menu offerings across the resort.

During the six-week celebration, passholders can enjoy a complimentary, after-hours event at Universal Studios Florida, Passholder Nights on Aug. 15 and 16.

This event will feature select attractions and exclusive experiences.

Passholders will have access to exclusive merchandise, such as anniversary edition magnets and special Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cups, available at various locations throughout the resort.

