Orlando Health expands, uses AI for early pancreatic cancer detection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health has unveiled its expanded Digestive Health Institute, now using artificial intelligence for earlier detection of pancreatic cancer.

This new technology, pioneered by Dr. Shyam Varadarajulu, helps spot tiny tumors during endoscopic ultrasounds.

Patient Leila Braswell credits early AI detection at Orlando Health for saving her life after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

“Listen to your body. Start looking. It’s what saved my life,” she said.

The expanded institute also includes new procedure rooms and a Gastrointestinal Motility Center. Orlando Health aims to improve outcomes for patients with digestive diseases through this innovative technology and expanded care.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group