Orlando Health makes $439M bid for east Central Florida hospitals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Health has made a stalking horse bid for Steward Health Care’s East Central Florida operations.

The nonprofit health system signed a binding asset purchase agreement for Rockledge Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Sebastian River Medical Center and Steward Medical Group Practices. The proposed bid price is $439.4 million, according to the agreement.

Read: Orange County woman reunites with first responders who saved her life after car crash

The move comes after Steward filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and later put all its hospitals up for sale.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group