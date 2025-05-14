UCF RESTORES unveils first-ever Resiliency Command Center for Florida first responders

ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF released information on unveiling their new Resiliency Command Center for Florida first responders during crucial situations.

This mobile behavioral health facility was created to offer a secure setting for behavioral health care to first responders during crises, including natural disasters, mass casualties, and incidents during the line of duty.

The project is backed by the Florida Legislature, the Florida Division of State Fire Marshal, Lockheed Martin, and the University of Central Florida; this mobile command center is designed to provide trauma care and mental health resources to emergency responders nationwide.

It features private consultation rooms and staff quarters, allowing clinics to deliver support directly within the emergency response framework in a safe and confidential environment.

“We are also immensely grateful to our first responders and emergency response agencies who bravely run towards critical emergencies. Today marks a significant step forward in mental health care for first responders and trauma survivors. Through groundbreaking research and cutting-edge innovation, UCF RESTORES has helped thousands of individuals across our state, providing critical support to those in need, proving again that UCF rises to every occasion, faces challenges head on and develops solutions that drive real-world impact.” — Alexander N. Cartwright, UCF President

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group