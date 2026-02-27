Suspect in deadly shooting outside Orlando nightclub seeks release from jail

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys for the man accused of shooting and killing a person outside of an Orlando nightclub have filed a motion to get him out of jail

Attorneys for Jean Borja Gil de la Madr, a man accused of a fatal shooting outside the Savoy Orlando nightclub, filed a motion on Thursday to set bond for his release from the Orange County jail.

Madr is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Julien Cruz.

Investigators said Cruz was killed during an incident in the vicinity of the club.

The defense team is seeking their client’s release while preparing a case centered on self-defense following an alleged altercation at the scene.

Attorney Mark O’Mara noted that the legal justification for the use of force depends on whether the defendant was inside his vehicle when the encounter occurred.

“If in fact somebody went into his car after he had gotten into it, then it would obviously be justified under Florida law because he is allowed to respond to that forcible felony with the use of deadly force if he perceives it necessary,” O’Mara said.

Both the defense and the prosecution are continuing to gather evidence related to the night of the shooting.

Legal teams for both sides said they are looking for more surveillance camera video from locations near the shooting scene to further investigate the incident.

