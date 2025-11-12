Orlando to host matches for 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is set to host part of the 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship, marking the city’s first time hosting an international Olympic qualifier.

The event will feature 32 teams competing for a spot in the 2028 Summer Olympics..

City officials have expressed excitement about hosting such a prestigious event at the Kia Center, which is expected to draw attention from volleyball fans worldwide.

The Greater Orlando Sports Commission says the 2027 championship will be jointly hosted by the United States and Canada, with the final rounds to be held in Anaheim, California.

