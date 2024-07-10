Orlando to host top soccer teams from Mexico, Colombia

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando will soon host a match between two of South and Central America’s top soccer teams.

Club América of Liga MX in Mexico and Atlético Nacional of Colombia’s Categoría Primera A are set to square off Sept. 7 at Camping World Stadium for the first Soccer iD Cup. Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on July 12 at 10 a.m.

Both teams are among the most successful in their respective countries. Club América has won more than 15 Liga MX titles while Atlético Nacional has won 17 league titles in the top division of Colombian soccer.

Read: Camping World to host Club América and Atlético Nacional in the inaugural Soccer ID Cup

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group