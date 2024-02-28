Orlando to host U.S. men’s national soccer team game

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando will host the U.S. Men’s National Team in a friendly soccer match with Brazil at Camping World Stadium on June 12, according to an announcement during the NBA on TNT pregame show on Feb. 27.

The game will be the second edition of the Allstate Continental Clásico, and comes in the run-up to the 2024 Copa America tournament, which will include both the Brazil and U.S. teams. Inter&Co Stadium — home of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride — will host two group stage matches for Copa America, but not any of the tournament matches for the Brazil or U.S. teams.

Tickets for the match — a partnership between the U.S. Soccer Federation, Brazilian Football Federation and Florida Citrus Sports — will go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. for the general public, with pre-sales beginning Feb. 28. The match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock, with the game set to start at 7:07 p.m.

