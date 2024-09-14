Orlando hosts annual POW/MIA remembrance ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders in Orlando are remembering prisoners of war and those still missing in action.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer joined city commissioners and the Veterans Advisory Council this week at Orlando City Hall.

Local leaders held an annual ceremony ahead of the National Day of Remembrance next week.

Dyer said Orlando is committed to bringing all of America’s service members back home.

“Although times pass, we must do everything in our power to find them and to fulfill our promise of bringing them home with honor and dignity,” Dyer said.

Nearly 81,000 American service members are still missing.

The vast majority were lost during World War II.

