‘This is great’: Stand Down Event Helps Unhoused Veterans

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local officials in Seminole County teamed up in support of their veterans on Saturday.

They hosted a special event in partnership with the Department of Health and County Veteran Services. “I come here every year man, this is great,” said Pete Lozado, a Marine Corps Veteran. “I went in 1978, I got out in 1998. I traveled a lot, seen a lot of death, a lot of sorrow. But I made it back, in one piece.”

There was a little bit of everything - from health care services, to dental screenings, from haircuts to clothes - the hope is to empower and bring back some quality of life to the former servicemen and women.

“We inform them we have a facility where they can turn to once a year into a place where there’s no judgment. We want to help the homeless veterans find their way back home,” Bob Dallari, Seminole County Commissioner.

It’s also a chance for volunteers to give back to their community. “It just something that brings everybody together, making sure everyone is getting along, and becoming one,” Jason Garcia, volunteer.

Hundreds showed up at the event on Saturday; it is the first event of this kind since COVID19 - the county is already planning for next year.

“I think it’s so easy for certain populations like the veterans to just be forgotten and I think an event like this really brings them back to the forefront,” Dr. Ethan Johnson, with Florida Department of Health, Seminole County.

